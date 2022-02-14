Advertisement

Burn ban set for Avoyelles Parish

(Source: MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A burn ban has been put in place for Avoyelles Parish, according to the Avoyelles Parish Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness and the Avoyelles Parish Police Jury.

Weather conditions have been extremely dry, causing concern for potential forest/brush fires in the area.

Per the Louisiana Department of Agriculture, farmers are excluded from this state of emergency.

