Burn ban set for Avoyelles Parish
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A burn ban has been put in place for Avoyelles Parish, according to the Avoyelles Parish Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness and the Avoyelles Parish Police Jury.
Weather conditions have been extremely dry, causing concern for potential forest/brush fires in the area.
Per the Louisiana Department of Agriculture, farmers are excluded from this state of emergency.
