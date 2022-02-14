Advertisement

High School Girls’ Basketball: Cenla playoff matchups

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - The LHSAA has released the 2022 high school girls’ basketball playoff brackets.

Listed below are the schools from Central Louisiana that made the playoffs. Click each tab to view the full brackets.

The home team is listed second.

CLASS 5A:

  • #32 Natchitoches Central vs #1 Walker

CLASS 4A:

  • #30 Leesville vs #3 Edna Karr
  • #18 Booker T. Washinton (Shreveport) vs #15 Peabody

CLASS 3A:

  • #21 Marksville vs #12 Carroll
  • #23 Caldwell Parish vs #10 Grant

CLASS 2A:

  • #21 Rapides vs #12 Bunkie
  • #20 South Plaquemines vs #13 Winnfield
  • #29 Delhi Charter vs #4 Avoyelles Public Charter
  • #19 Avoyelles vs #14 Doyle
  • #27 Many vs #6 Kinder
  • #26 Delcambre vs #7 Rosepine
  • #18 Port Allen vs #15 Ferriday

CLASS 1A:

  • #1 Northwood-Lena BYE: advances to regional round
  • #24 Block vs #9 Homer
  • #21 Tensas vs #12 LaSalle
  • #18 Elton vs #15 Montgomery

CLASS B:

  • #24 Simsboro vs #9 Anacoco
  • #5 Oak Hill BYE: advances to regional round
  • #22 Elizabeth vs #11 Lacassine
  • #23 Pitkin vs #10 Glenmora
  • #2 Fairview BYE: advances to regional round

CLASS C:

  • #16 Simspon vs #1 Hicks
  • #12 Starks vs #5 Hornbeck
  • #13 Georgetown vs #4 Plainview
  • #11 Calvin vs #6 Reeves
  • #10 Ebarb vs #7 Atlanta

DIVISION III:

  • #13 Ascension Episcopal vs #4 Menard

DIVISION IV:

  • #13 St. Mary’s vs #4 Highland Baptist

DIVISION V:

  • #5 Country Day University Academy vs St. Joseph’s - Plaucheville (Quarterfinals)
  • #2 Claiborne Christian vs #7 Grace Christian (Quarterfinals)

