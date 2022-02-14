High School Girls’ Basketball: Cenla playoff matchups
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - The LHSAA has released the 2022 high school girls’ basketball playoff brackets.
Listed below are the schools from Central Louisiana that made the playoffs. Click each tab to view the full brackets.
The home team is listed second.
- #32 Natchitoches Central vs #1 Walker
- #30 Leesville vs #3 Edna Karr
- #18 Booker T. Washinton (Shreveport) vs #15 Peabody
- #21 Marksville vs #12 Carroll
- #23 Caldwell Parish vs #10 Grant
- #21 Rapides vs #12 Bunkie
- #20 South Plaquemines vs #13 Winnfield
- #29 Delhi Charter vs #4 Avoyelles Public Charter
- #19 Avoyelles vs #14 Doyle
- #27 Many vs #6 Kinder
- #26 Delcambre vs #7 Rosepine
- #18 Port Allen vs #15 Ferriday
- #1 Northwood-Lena BYE: advances to regional round
- #24 Block vs #9 Homer
- #21 Tensas vs #12 LaSalle
- #18 Elton vs #15 Montgomery
- #24 Simsboro vs #9 Anacoco
- #5 Oak Hill BYE: advances to regional round
- #22 Elizabeth vs #11 Lacassine
- #23 Pitkin vs #10 Glenmora
- #2 Fairview BYE: advances to regional round
- #16 Simspon vs #1 Hicks
- #12 Starks vs #5 Hornbeck
- #13 Georgetown vs #4 Plainview
- #11 Calvin vs #6 Reeves
- #10 Ebarb vs #7 Atlanta
- #13 Ascension Episcopal vs #4 Menard
- #13 St. Mary’s vs #4 Highland Baptist
- #5 Country Day University Academy vs St. Joseph’s - Plaucheville (Quarterfinals)
- #2 Claiborne Christian vs #7 Grace Christian (Quarterfinals)
