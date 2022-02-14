Advertisement

Joe Burrow tweet: ‘Sorry we couldn’t get it done. Proud of our team and our fans’

In a tweet, Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow apologized to fans overnight after the...
In a tweet, Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow apologized to fans overnight after the team’s 23-20 loss to the L.A. Rams in Super Bowl LVI.(NFL)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:45 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - “Sorry we couldn’t get it done. Proud of our team and our fans. Love these guys.”

In a tweet, Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow apologized to fans overnight after the team’s heartbreaking 23-20 loss to the L.A. Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

Most of the 20,000 Twitter users who responded were positive, with many thanking him for renewing joy and hope in the team.

Before now, the Bengals last played in the Super Bowl 33 years ago.

“Apologize for nothing. What you have done for this fanbase is something the fans could never pay back to you. You are it for us,” WhoDey701 tweeted to Burrow.

“Thank you for installing the belief in this team again. The Bengals are back!!!! Next year, we RULE IT ALL!!!!”

Former Bengals player Chad Ochocinco tweeted to Burrow: “It’s okay Joe, you gave a city, fans & former players a feeling many of us have never experienced before, f------ love you man. #WhoDey”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPLC received video of multiple officers on top of a person, who witnesses say was a 16-year-old.
DeRidder mayor responds to disturbance at high school basketball game
One dead & another injured in electrical accident in Cloutierville
The Creola Town Hall and Court has been moved to a new location effective as of Feb. 10, 2022
Creola Town Hall and Court has moved locations
Cortavius M. Hicks
Arrest made in fatal stabbing on Queens Court in Alexandria
Buckeye Elementary student left on school bus; RPSO and Rapides Superintendent respond

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) drops back to pass against the Los Angeles Rams...
NFLSU: Former Tigers make big plays in Super Bowl 56
The Generals wins at home against an NAIA rival.
LSUA beats Texas Wesleyan University 8-4 to continue their hot start to the season
LCU couldn't pull of the upset falling 7-1 to the Eagles
LCU softball couldn’t pull off the upset against 15th ranked Central Methodist University losing 7-1
ASH falls short of the championship game 3 to nothing
ASH Boy’s Soccer season comes to an end in semifinals, falls to Catholic 3-0