Natalie O’Quin becomes new host of Good Day Cenla

Natalie O'Quinn
Natalie O'Quinn(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Natalie O’Quin has returned to KALB as the new anchor of Good Day Cenla. You may remember her as Natalie North, former KALB reporter and Jambalaya anchor.

“I enjoy learning about the latest and greatest in Central Louisiana that enriches my family’s life,” Natalie said. “I’m returning to KALB with the hopes of making Good Day Cenla an exciting and informative lifestyle show for everyone. Cenla is full of interesting people doing exciting things and I am honored to give them a platform to share the impact they are making in our community.”

Natalie was born and raised here in Alexandria. She is a graduate of Alexandria Senior High and received her Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication from Louisiana State University at Alexandria.

Since leaving KALB in 2012, Natalie has been focused on raising four children, while also working in nonprofit PR, teaching yoga classes as a part owner of yoga studio Yoga Ya Ya, and volunteering at Alexandria Country Day School, where her children attend. Currently, Natalie serves on the board for River Oaks Arts Center, Friends of Louisiana Public Broadcasting, and is a member of the Junior League of Alexandria. 

Natalie resides in Alexandria with her husband, Patrick, their four children: Liam, Jane, Jack, and Luke, and dog, Minnie.

Natalie will take over anchoring Good Day Cenla on Feb. 24. You can catch the show at 11 a.m. Monday through Friday.

