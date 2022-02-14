One year later: Glenmora nursery still recovering after ice storm

GLENMORA, La. (KALB) - Last February, Louisiana looked like a winter wonderland as an ice storm closed down schools, roads and businesses throughout the state.

Locally, however, many residents were unable to enjoy the winter weather, because heavy ice caused significant damage and even destroyed several businesses including the nurseries in the Forest Hill community.

Following the storms, KALB spoke with Jim McArthur, the owner of Jay Mac Tropicals in Glenmora, who lost 75 percent of his plants and was uncertain of the future of the business that he’s been running for nearly forty years.

Parts of Jay Mac Tropicals still damaged after ice storm last February (KALB)

A year later, McArthur is still trying to pick up the pieces.

“I didn’t build a new greenhouse until late in the fall,” said McArthur. “For the first two or three months, I was in a little bit of a shock, because everything was gone.”

Once the largest wholesale bromeliad grower in the state, Jay Mac Tropicals had to scale down production only operating with just 25 percent of the growing space that they used before.

Bromeliads growing in a greenhouse at Jay Mac Tropicals (KALB)

The road to recovery has been a long one for McArthur who said the business took a significant hit last year with the loss in sales.

“The first couple months after the storm, I basically sold none of my plants, because I didn’t have any,” said McArthur. “I had lost almost all of my 20,000 plants in the big greenhouse. Bromeliads are such a slow crop that you just don’t bounce back from that.”

McArthur said he has about 7,000 plants to sell this year, a significant decrease from the more than 20,000 he had in previous years. After a difficult 2021, he is looking at the positives saying that he now has time to focus on each individual plant that he sells.

“It’s been a long process, but we’re back and we’re looking forward to it,” said McArthur.

Many nurseries in the Forest Hill area are hoping for a bounce-back year this spring.

The Forest Hill Nursery Festival will take place on the third weekend in March where people can support their local nurseries and businesses by purchasing some plants.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.