QR code Super Bowl commercial crashes Coinbase’s app

By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - The $7 million price tag for a 30-second Super Bowl ad may have been worth every penny for Coinbase.

The company’s crypto currency exchange app crashed briefly Sunday after a surge in traffic.

The ad featured a floating and colorful QR code bouncing around the screen.

Coinbase’s landing page had more than 20 million hits in one minute.

The chief product officer took to Twitter saying it was “historic and unprecedented.”

At the same time, according to crypto news website The Block, the app also skyrocketed in popularity rising from 186th place to 2nd on Apple’s app store.

Coinbase’s stock has been down 23% this year after recently going public.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

