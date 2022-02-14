Advertisement

Rams player’s wife goes into labor at Super Bowl

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson shared a photo on Instagram of him holding his...
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson shared a photo on Instagram of him holding his newborn child.(Instagram/van_j12 via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Sunday was a big night for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson, who is now both a Super Bowl champion and a new dad.

His wife Samaria went into labor in the middle of Super Bowl LVI, while he was doing his best to beat the Cincinnati Bengals on the field.

Jefferson posted a photo to his Instagram story after the big game, showing him cradling his newborn baby boy.

His caption simply stated “X2!!!!!”

That’s a reference to the fact that he and his childhood sweetheart are also parents to their 5-year-old daughter Bella.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPLC received video of multiple officers on top of a person, who witnesses say was a 16-year-old.
DeRidder mayor responds to disturbance at high school basketball game
One dead & another injured in electrical accident in Cloutierville
The Creola Town Hall and Court has been moved to a new location effective as of Feb. 10, 2022
Creola Town Hall and Court has moved locations
Cortavius M. Hicks
Arrest made in fatal stabbing on Queens Court in Alexandria
Buckeye Elementary student left on school bus; RPSO and Rapides Superintendent respond

Latest News

Fire Marshal issues burn ban for State of Louisiana
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
Jury seated in hate crimes trial in Ahmaud Arbery killing
Tinder still leads the dating app market with 7.8 million users.
Tinder offers ‘blind date’ feature
2/14/2022 Tyler's Good Day Cenla Forecast
2/14/2022 Tyler's Good Day Cenla Forecast
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy greats German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Monday as Scholz...
Amid Ukraine tensions, Kremlin says it’s ready for more talks with West