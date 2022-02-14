Advertisement

Used car prices are up by over 40% from last year

America is facing decades-high inflation. (Source: Senate TV/CNN/Pool)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Those looking to buy a used car may want to think twice.

New data shows the average price for used cars and trucks jumped by 40.5% from January 2021 to January of this year.

Numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics also show more people are buying used cars, and the prices rose faster than the inflation rate.

Numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics also show more people are buying used cars,...
Numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics also show more people are buying used cars, and the prices rose faster than the inflation rate.(Source: CNN/file)

Those who have their eye on a new car still will have some sticker shock. Prices of new vehicles are up around 12%, averaging around $46,000.

The computer chip shortage is contributing to the higher new car price tag.

Overall travel is just pricier. Gas prices are up 40%, averaging around $3.50 a gallon.

Other services like airlines, buses, and trains have increased 5.6%.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPLC received video of multiple officers on top of a person, who witnesses say was a 16-year-old.
DeRidder mayor responds to disturbance at high school basketball game
One dead & another injured in electrical accident in Cloutierville
The Creola Town Hall and Court has been moved to a new location effective as of Feb. 10, 2022
Creola Town Hall and Court has moved locations
Cortavius M. Hicks
Arrest made in fatal stabbing on Queens Court in Alexandria
Buckeye Elementary student left on school bus; RPSO and Rapides Superintendent respond

Latest News

Marcus Edwards was able to get a kidney thanks to a donor who was moved by his story.
Sign asking for kidney at football game leads to life-saving transplant
There are two websites you can use to find out whether something you just bought, or have owned...
Defective: Pair of websites provide consumers vital product recall and complaint information
Marcus Edwards was able to get a kidney thanks to a donor who was moved by his story.
Man who held up sign at NFL game gets kidney transplant
WATCH: Britney Tracy talks about the Junior League of Alexandria's Scholarship and Grant...
Good Day Cenla: Britney Tracy-02/14/2022
'Everything is on the table because this unlawful activity has to end,' Prime Minister Justin...
Trudeau mulls invoking emergency powers to quell protests