Avoyelles DA dismisses charges against Vincent Simmons after being granted a new trial, freeing him after nearly 45 years at Angola

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - After nearly 45 years in Angola, Vincent Simmons is a free man. He was convicted in 1977 of the aggravated rape of 14-year-old twin sisters - a crime he said he did not commit.

On Monday, Avoyelles Parish Judge William Bennett granted a new trial, a monumental legal feat. District Attorney Charlie Riddle dismissed the charges against Simmons with the consent of the women, Sharon and Karen Sanders. 

According to court records, the original trial happened 60 days after the allegation and Simmons was convicted in one day. He was convicted nearly 45 years ago.

