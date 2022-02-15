Advertisement

2 men rescued from Toledo Bend after boat floods in fishing tournament

Two men were rescued from a flooded boat on Toledo Bend on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
Two men were rescued from a flooded boat on Toledo Bend on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.(LDWF)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 7:12 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Two men were rescued from Toledo Bend Saturday, Feb. 12 thanks to the efforts of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF).

Officials say agents with the Enforcement Division got the call around 12:45 p.m. that a flooded boat was out on Toledo Bend with two men onboard; they could not get to shore. The two men were reportedly fishing in a tournament when the weather took a turn for the worse, causing waves to overtake their boat.

Agents responded to the scene and found the men around 1:30 p.m. about a quarter of a mile from Solan’s Landing. The boat was flooded and grounded in shallow water. Agents rescued the men and took them to shore, where medical crews were on standby. One of the men was suffering from hypothermia and taken to a DeSoto Parish hospital for treatment. He was released the same day.

LDWF recognizes the agents involved in the rescue, Corporal Marcus Delaney and Dustin Nash.

