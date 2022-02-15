Advertisement

Avoyelles Parish School Board Calendar Committee drafts 4 calendar options for public review

(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles community is now able to provide input on four calendar options for the school year.

The Avoyelles Parish School Board Calendar Committee drafted the options for the 2022-2023 school year. You can provide feedback on the options in a survey by CLICKING HERE.

The survey is available between February 15 - March 1.

Email any questions to concerns@avoyellespsb.com and visit the Avoyelles Parish School Board Facebook page.

