Avoyelles Parish School Board Calendar Committee drafts 4 calendar options for public review

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles community is now able to provide input on four calendar options for the school year.

The Avoyelles Parish School Board Calendar Committee drafted the options for the 2022-2023 school year. You can provide feedback on the options in a survey by CLICKING HERE.

The survey is available between February 15 - March 1.

Email any questions to concerns@avoyellespsb.com and visit the Avoyelles Parish School Board Facebook page.

