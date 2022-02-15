Advertisement

Baker wins RRAC Player of the Week for 5th time this season

Kae'ron Baker (5)
Kae'ron Baker (5)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - For the 5th time just this season, Louisiana Christian’s Kae’ron Baker has been named the Red River Athletic Conference Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

Over the last week, the graduate senior scored 28 points per game while shooting 49 percent from the field.

Baker not only leads the RRAC, but the entire NAIA in scoring averaging 25.7 points per game this season. Baker has also scored at least 25 points in 10 of 13 conference games this season.

The Wildcats (12-12) will have two more games on the road to finish out the regular season.

