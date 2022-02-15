Construction of new Intracoastal Bridge to begin in April

PORT ALLEN, La. (AP) - Construction begins in April to replace the decades-old Intracoastal Bridge in Louisiana’s West Baton Rouge Parish.

State Department of Transportation and Development spokesperson Rodney Mallett said Monday that motorists can expect to see work along La. 1 in early April.

The first phase of the project, involving the southbound bridge, is expected to be done by early 2023. The northbound span should be completed by 2026.

