Construction of new Intracoastal Bridge to begin in April

FILE - The Intracoastal Bridge in West Baton Rouge Parish.
FILE - The Intracoastal Bridge in West Baton Rouge Parish.(Source: WAFB)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PORT ALLEN, La. (AP) - Construction begins in April to replace the decades-old Intracoastal Bridge in Louisiana’s West Baton Rouge Parish.

State Department of Transportation and Development spokesperson Rodney Mallett said Monday that motorists can expect to see work along La. 1 in early April.

The first phase of the project, involving the southbound bridge, is expected to be done by early 2023. The northbound span should be completed by 2026.

