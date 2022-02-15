Fight at Leesville/DeRidder game came after alleged threat toward Leesville basketball team

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A fight at the Leesville/DeRidder basketball game came after authorities received information about a threat toward the Leesville basketball team and the possibility of a firearm on campus, authorities said.

During the large fight that broke out outside DeRidder High School around 9:15 p.m. Friday, deputies and officers were attacked, according to information from a joint release by Beauregard Sheriff Mark Herford and DeRidder Police Chief Craig Richard.

The juveniles arrested were part of a group known to law enforcement as “LFT,” according to the officials. The juveniles in the group have been tied to multiple acts of violence recently, the officials said. There have also been threats toward law enforcement on social media.

Herford and Richard said they are willing to meet with the parents of any of the juveniles involved and answer any questions.

Law enforcement received information during Friday night’s game of a possible threat to the Leesville basketball team and that someone possibly had a firearm on campus.

Two Beauregard sheriff’s deputies and two DeRidder police officers were already working the game. The officers immediately requested additional law enforcement and met with the DeRidder High administration to develop an exit strategy for the Leesville team to return to Leesville.

After the game was over, the large fight broke out between the gym and the school. Deputies and officers attempted to break up the fight and get people to leave, but several deputies were struck multiple times in the face and kicked.

Multiple people were arrested, but the fighting continued. When the deputies and officers were physically surrounded and attacked, they requested help from multiple surrounding agencies.

Multiple videos from body cameras, cell phone video, and social media posts have been collected as part of the investigation.

Herford and Richard asked anyone with additional video that they feel would assist in the investigation, to bring it to the Beauregard Sheriff’s Office or contact Chief Det. Sylvester Denmond.

