Gonzales couple celebrates 81 years of marriage, longest in La.

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A Gonzales couple is being recognized for being Louisiana’s Longest Married Couple, according to the Louisiana Family Forum.

According to the Louisiana Family Forum, Patsy and Gail Richardson have won the of 2022 Louisiana’s Longest Married Couple for the Louisiana Family Forum Marriage Hall of Fame.

Louisiana's Longest Married Couple. (Louisiana Family Forum)

The Richardson’s celebrated their 81 wedding anniversary on September 1, 2021.

Gail is 102-years-old and Patsy is 100-years-old according to the Louisiana Family Forum.

After the two were married Gail was deployed overseas during World War II and was in the medical corps. Their oldest child was only six-months-old when Gail left.

According to Patsy, she told the Louisiana Family Forum that some people told them they would never make it.

The Richardsons have two sons and one daughter who is deceased, 16 grandchildren (one deceased), 24 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.