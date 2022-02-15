Advertisement

House fire on Chicago, Memphis Streets in Alexandria

What remains of a house that caught fire on Chicago and Memphis streets in Alexandria, La. on...
What remains of a house that caught fire on Chicago and Memphis streets in Alexandria, La. on Feb. 14, 2022.(Source: Alexandria Fire Department)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A fire started at a home on Chicago Street and Memphis Street in Alexandria on Feb. 14, 2022.

The Alexandria Fire Department and Rapides Parish Fire District #2 responded and successfully extinguished the fire.

(Source: Alexandria Fire Department)

They reported no injuries.

