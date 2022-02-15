House fire on Chicago, Memphis Streets in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A fire started at a home on Chicago Street and Memphis Street in Alexandria on Feb. 14, 2022.

The Alexandria Fire Department and Rapides Parish Fire District #2 responded and successfully extinguished the fire.

(Source: Alexandria Fire Department)

They reported no injuries.

