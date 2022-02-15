House fire on Chicago, Memphis Streets in Alexandria
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A fire started at a home on Chicago Street and Memphis Street in Alexandria on Feb. 14, 2022.
The Alexandria Fire Department and Rapides Parish Fire District #2 responded and successfully extinguished the fire.
They reported no injuries.
Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.
Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.