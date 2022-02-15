Advertisement

Lecompte man arrested for 203 counts of child porn distribution

Seth Christian Chumley
Seth Christian Chumley(RPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Lecompte man has been arrested for 203 counts of distribution of pornography involving juveniles - victim under the age of 13.

According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Seth Christian Chumley, 19, of Lecompte was arrested on February 10 for three counts of child pornography.

Following his arrest, more evidence was obtained that Chumley committed additional crimes. RPSO obtained warrants for 200 more counts of child pornography.

Chumley was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center where he remains at the time of this release in lieu of a $10,150,000 bond.

Detectives said their investigation is still ongoing and if anyone has any information related to this case, they are asked to contact Detective Stephen Phillips or Detective Curtis Gunter, RPSO Digital Forensics/Cyber Crimes Unit at (318) 473-6727 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.

