Legislature enters final week of Special Session

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - The state legislature is in its final week of the Special Session on redistricting, which began on Feb. 1.

So far, both the House of Representatives and Senate have passed Congressional, Public Service Commission and BESE district maps, but a final version of each has not been decided yet. That is what both chambers look to do over the next few days.

The Senate and Governmental Affairs Committee amended the BESE bill authored by District 80 Rep. Polly Thomas and approved it on the House floor. The committee made a few changes to look like the Senate-backed map, which maintains two majority-minority elected districts. They deferred the bill and will take it up for a vote tomorrow.

In the House and Governmental Affairs Committee, one bill proposal led to the breaking of party lines.

District 65 Republican Rep. Barry Ivey submitted HB22 at the end of last week, which attempts to remap state Supreme Court districts. Ivey’s voting history in committee has primarily been against bills creating additional majority-minority districts. However, HB22 does just that, creating a second majority-minority district while reconfiguring district lines drawn in 1997.

Ivey said the primary focus of his bill was to solve the malapportionment of the current map, since the population has shifted southward. However, a few members questioned whether Ivey’s primary focus was actually on race. To that, Ivey said that it is possible to create a map with more than one goal and, for him, race was not the primary goal.

Some committee members accused Ivey of gerrymandering the map, citing that several parishes included in District 2, like Caddo Parish and East Feliciana Parish, seeming have nothing in common. Ivey and District 99 Rep. Candace Newell argued that those parishes in District 2 are border parishes and they will with similar issues, like interstate commerce, that other parishes do not experience.

The committee voted to approve HB22 in a 10-7 vote, breaking party lines. District 27 Rep. Mike Johnson was among those who voted to send HB22 out of committee and to the House floor for debate.

When the full Senate convened, they passed a Senate district map and state Supreme Court map. The Senate district map by Senate President Page Cortez passed in a 27-12 vote, maintaining 11 of the 39 majority-minority districts.

After rejecting all attempts by District 14 Sen. Cleo Fields to create an additional majority-minority district for the state Supreme Court, the Senate passed SB15 by District 1 Sen. Sharon Hewitt, which maintains only one and does not significantly change the current configuration of the Supreme Court district map created in 1997.

The Senate will debate House-approved maps on Feb. 15.

The full House spent a substantial amount of time debating HB14 by Speaker Clay Schexnayder, which reconfigures state House districts.

District 23 Rep. Kenny Cox, whose district will be moved from Natchitoches to New Orleans, spoke out against the bill again, as well as District 4 Sen. Cedric Glover, whose House district bill failed in committee.

Glover submitted multiple amendments to HB14, each time giving an impassioned urging to fellow legislators to make a change to the map.

“As much as I love Louisiana, as much as I’m proud to call it home, there are some things we aren’t doing right,” said Glover.

District 26 Rep. Ed Larvadain also argued for the amendment to pass.

“If we continue to do the same thing, we’ll continue to get the same results,” said Larvadain, referencing the slow growth in population statewide (2.7% over the last 10 years) and an exodus of people from the Northern region of the state.

Each one of Glover’s amendment proposals failed.

HB14 passed the House 82-21, moving to the full Senate for consideration.

During his press conference on Feb. 14, Gov. John Bel Edwards was asked about whether he would veto the bills passed without additional majority-minority districts. He gave no indication of what his decision would be since the bills are not yet finalized, but he did say they were “problematic.”

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.