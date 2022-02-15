‘Louisiana is probably dirtier than it’s ever been,’ Lt. Gov. says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several state leaders are meeting to come up with a plan to clean up Louisiana.

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and chairman of the statewide litter abatement and beautification task force are a part of a 26 member committee that is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

“Louisiana is probably dirtier than it’s ever been,” Nungesser says, adding COVID-19 and the multiple hurricanes that have hit the state may be contributing factors to the increase in litter statewide.

The workshop aims to talk about how we can help with the ongoing litter problem.

Gov. Edwards was joined by Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, and other officials for the announcement.

“We got a look at all aspects: education partnering with the schools to teach the kids not to litter. Secondly, enforcement. Do we have to give more money to the sheriffs and DAs out of those letter tickets to make it worthwhile for them to enforce the litter loss. Then we got to do things like put in a garbage can and continue areas on the problem areas,” Nungesser said.

The lieutenant governor also says cleaning up litter is critical for ensuring the recovery of Louisiana’s tourism industry.

The report will be brought back to the governor by the first of July.

