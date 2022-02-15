Louisiana OMV adds Title Verification to online services

The following has been provided by the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles:

The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) is excited to announce the newest addition to its online service portal.

Citizens can now check the validity of a vehicle title by utilizing the “Title Verification” service on the OMV website, www.expresslane.org.

Title verification can be processed 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The service is ideal for residents or car dealers seeking to confirm a Louisiana title is valid. Before the implementation of this online service, all requests for title verifications were processed manually. Now, customers can verify titles online, within seconds, in a safe and secure manner.

“This new online service option eliminates potential fraudulent title activity and saves guests a trip to an OMV field office,” stated Commissioner Karen St. Germain. “We remain committed to serving our guests in innovative ways by providing valuable online options and giving exemplary customer service.”

Title verification reports the validity of a current Louisiana title and does not alter or transfer a vehicle title in any way. This service cannot be used to look up title history information and will not provide any sensitive information.

Guests will need to provide the following information:

Title Number

Title Date

Last Six Digits of the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN)

Citizens are encouraged to check expresslane.org for online services before booking an appointment or visiting a field office. Other online services found at expresslane.org include vehicle registration renewal, duplicate registration request, official driving record request, driver’s license and ID card renewals, a Real ID checklist and more.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 Louisiana OMV. All rights reserved.