Mayor Jeff Hall: Johnny Downs Sports Complex fields ‘ready for action’

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - At his February State of the Community Address, Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall and the Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce cut the big, red ribbon on the newly-renovated Johnny Downs Sports Complex ahead of the spring ball season.

The complex was destroyed by an EF-3 tornado that ripped through parts of Central Louisiana in December 2019. Despite the devastation, Hall noted the city saw it as an opportunity to make some improvements to the facilities in the $7 million renovation process.

In addition to new lights, dugouts, scoreboards, press boxes and batting cages, the biggest improvement Hall emphasized was the investment in artificial turf for each in-field. The mayor said the addition of turf to fields makes the complex a more attractive venue to tournament directors looking for a place to host. In bad weather events, turfed fields drain quickly and easily, allowing play to continue even after heavy rainfall.

”I believe Alexandria, as well as the Central Louisiana region, will continue to reap the benefits of this particular investment,” Hall said. “When you are able to bring 5,000 people to town from across the South for a weekend for a softball tournament, that is exactly what happens when we host the Dixie Softball World Series. That’s a good thing.”

LSUA’s Randall Dupont, who compiles the monthly Central Louisiana Economic Dashboard data, spoke about the economic impact of hosting sports tournaments in the city. Based off an economic study he conducted, this spring season, the city will bring in more than 6,600 players with an overall economic impact of about $6 million.

Though this was an official ribbon-cutting, the complex has already hosted other ballgames within the past several months, the first of which was the Dixie League World Series in July 2021.

