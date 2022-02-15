Advertisement

Melanie Curtin’s attorneys want new trial, sentencing pushed back again

The sentencing date for the former lover of Dennis Perkins has been pushed back once again.
By Lester Duhé
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The sentencing date for the ex lover of former Livingston Parish Sheriff’s deputy Dennis Perkins, has been pushed back once again.

Back in December, a Livingston Parish jury found Melanie Curtin guilty in the 2014 sexual assault of an unconscious woman. She was then immediately booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center.

Melanie Curtin
Melanie Curtin(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)

The jury found her guilty of the most serious possible charge of aggravated rape, which carries a penalty of life in prison without the possibility of parole or reduced sentencing. The jury also found her guilty on the charge of video voyeurism.

But her attorney, John McLindon, claimed throughout the trial that Melanie was drugged by Dennis Perkins, and she has no recollection of the events that happened that day.

McLindon says court records he obtained, reveal a lot of discrepancies about how all members of the jury were able to reach a verdict. Especially after jury deliberations lasted more than seven hours, and the members of the jury had to come back into the courtroom multiple times to ask questions to the judge about the charges and more.

A hearing is set for March, to discuss their request for a new trial.

