Missing Person: Steven W. Burkett of Marthaville

Steven W. Burkett
Steven W. Burkett(Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:24 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help locating a missing Marthaville man: Steven W. Burkett, 49.

NPSO said he was last seen driving a dark gray GMC 4X4 pickup truck with fender flares. The truck reportedly should also have a decal in the left lower rear glass. No license information is currently available.

Burkett is a white male who is 5′11, 175 pounds, with medium-length brown hair and brown eyes.

NPSO said he was reported missing around 11 p.m. on February 13, 2022, by a friend who reported his disappearance as “suspicious.” He was last heard from during the early morning hours of February 12, 2022, and has not been heard from since.

Burkett has ties to Natchitoches, Robeline, Marthaville, Many and Florien in Sabine Parish. If you see him, contact the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office at 352-6432 or the NPSO Criminal Investigations Division at 357-7830.

