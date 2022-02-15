Advertisement

Pineville police searching for missing man Earl Washington

Earl Washington and the black 2007 Toyota Corolla he is traveling in.
Earl Washington and the black 2007 Toyota Corolla he is traveling in.(Source: Pineville Police Department)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating Earl Washington, 82, who was last seen on Feb. 14, 2022, at his home on Andrew Street in Pineville.

Washington is traveling in a black 2007 Toyota Corolla bearing the Louisiana license plate 415BWH.

PPD said he suffers from a condition that may impair his judgment.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Jon Martinez with the Pineville Police Department at 318-442-6603 or jmartinez@pineville.net.

