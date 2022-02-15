Pineville police searching for missing man Earl Washington

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating Earl Washington , 82, who was last seen on Feb. 14, 2022, at his home on Andrew Street in Pineville.

Washington is traveling in a black 2007 Toyota Corolla bearing the Louisiana license plate 415BWH .

PPD said he suffers from a condition that may impair his judgment.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Jon Martinez with the Pineville Police Department at 318-442-6603 or jmartinez@pineville.net.

