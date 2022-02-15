Advertisement

Report: Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes to host Oscars

Oscars
Oscars(Credit: Oscars via MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - After three years without a host, the Oscars are reportedly making up for lost time with three hosts for this year’s awards: Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes are in final talks to host the 94th Academy Awards, the trade publication Variety reported Monday.

Reports say that each comedian will be responsible for one hour of the three-hour broadcast, airing live on ABC on March 27. Neither the academy nor representatives for Schumer, Hall and Sykes immediately responded to the request for comment.

The hosts will be confirmed Tuesday morning on “Good Morning America.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vincent Simmons, shortly after the Avoyelles DA dismissed charges against him. Taken on Feb....
Avoyelles DA dismisses charges against Vincent Simmons after being granted a new trial, freeing him after nearly 45 years at Angola
KPLC received video of multiple officers on top of a person, who witnesses say was a 16-year-old.
DeRidder mayor responds to disturbance at high school basketball game
FILE - Gov. John Bel Edwards responds to questions from FOX 8 about the Ronald Greene encounter...
Gov. Edwards discusses state’s response to COVID-19
One dead & another injured in electrical accident in Cloutierville
The Creola Town Hall and Court has been moved to a new location effective as of Feb. 10, 2022
Creola Town Hall and Court has moved locations

Latest News

An 87-year-old man was hospitalized after being robbed on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, according to...
2 more arrested in attack, armed robbery of 87-year-old man, sheriff says
Vincent Simmons, shortly after the Avoyelles DA dismissed charges against him. Taken on Feb....
Avoyelles DA dismisses charges against Vincent Simmons after being granted a new trial, freeing him after nearly 45 years at Angola
One year later: Glenmora nursery still recovering after ice storm
Legislature enters final week of Special Session