Report: Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes to host Oscars

LOS ANGELES (AP) - After three years without a host, the Oscars are reportedly making up for lost time with three hosts for this year’s awards: Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes are in final talks to host the 94th Academy Awards, the trade publication Variety reported Monday.

Introducing this year’s #Oscars hosts: Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes will emcee the Academy Awards. https://t.co/KugEfMo0a3 pic.twitter.com/e30Ar2AnkL — Variety (@Variety) February 14, 2022

Reports say that each comedian will be responsible for one hour of the three-hour broadcast, airing live on ABC on March 27. Neither the academy nor representatives for Schumer, Hall and Sykes immediately responded to the request for comment.

The hosts will be confirmed Tuesday morning on “Good Morning America.”

