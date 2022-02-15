Advertisement

Sentencing set for Josh Duggar in federal child porn case

Josh Duggar
Josh Duggar(Source: Washington County Sherriff's Office via MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) - A judge has set an April sentencing date for former reality TV star Josh Duggar, who was convicted last year of federal child pornography charges.

Duggar - whose family was featured on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” - was convicted of one count each of receiving and possessing child pornography. He faces up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 for each count.

The sentencing is set for April 5 in Fayetteville, located about 140 miles northwest of Little Rock.

Duggar’s attorneys have filed for a new trial or acquittal.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vincent Simmons, shortly after the Avoyelles DA dismissed charges against him. Taken on Feb....
Avoyelles DA dismisses charges against Vincent Simmons after being granted a new trial, freeing him after nearly 45 years at Louisiana State Penitentiary
MGN photo
APD investigating ATM theft
Earl Washington and the black 2007 Toyota Corolla he is traveling in.
UPDATE: Pineville police says Earl Washington located safe
FILE - Gov. John Bel Edwards responds to questions from FOX 8 about the Ronald Greene encounter...
Gov. Edwards discusses state’s response to COVID-19
Natalie O'Quinn
Natalie O’Quin becomes new host of Good Day Cenla

Latest News

Avoyelles Parish School Board Calendar Committee drafts 4 calendar options for public review
Louisiana State Capitol Building in Baton Rouge, La.
Special Session: Almost all maps in Chambers for debate
This photo provided by the Saugerties, NY, Police Department, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, shows...
Young girl missing since 2019 found hidden under staircase
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club offering $8 membership deal for limited time
Two planeloads of immediately deployable U.S. assistance, including ammunition and...
US hasn’t verified Russian pullback of troops near Ukraine