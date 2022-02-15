Advertisement

SFM investigating fatal mobile home fire in Leesville

One person has died from a fire at a mobile home in Leesville on 2/15/22.
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - According to The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal (SFM), one person has died in a mobile home fire on Camp Baker Road Tuesday morning in Leesville.

Firefighters were at the scene around 7:30 a.m. A female resident escaped unharmed and a male resident’s body was found in a back room. No other residents were reported at the home.

SFM deputies found smoke alarms hard-wired into the mobile home’s electrical system, but the breaker to those alarms were switched off.

SFM reminds residents that if you are in need of a smoke alarm, their Operation Save-A-Life program installs them for free. Residents are also encouraged to check smoke alarms monthly and keep them powered at all times.

This fire is still under investigation at this time.

