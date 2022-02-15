Special Session: Almost all maps in Chambers for debate

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - Both the House and Senate began taking up their legislative counterpart’s bills in committee on Feb. 15, 2022, sending them to the Chamber floor for debate and finalization.

In Senate and Governmental Affairs Committee, it advanced the House-backed version of the Public Service Commission bill with no objection, maintaining only one majority-minority district.

That was not the case for the BESE map proposed by District 80 Rep. Polly Thomas. It advanced to the Senate floor in a 6-2 vote, with opposition from the two Black senators on the committee due to it not creating a third majority-minority district out of eight.

House Speaker Clay Schexnayder’s Congressional map, which maintains one majority-minority seat, received opposition as well. However, the committee rejected an amendment by District 2 Sen. Edward Price to draw a second majority-minority district.

The House and Governmental Affairs Committee took up the Senate-backed BESE map, voting 8-4 to send it to the House floor. However, they rejected the BESE bill proposed by District 11 Rep. Patrick Jefferson in a 6-7 vote.

The committee passed District 1 Sen. Sharon Hewitt’s Congressional district map in a 10-4 vote, sending it to the floor for debate.

At this point, both chambers have passed Congressional maps with one majority-minority district and other minor differences, but they must agree on a final version of the map.

The Senate has adjourned until Thursday, with the committee meeting one more time Wednesday morning. The House will convene at 2 p.m. Wednesday. Consideration of final passage of bills should begin on Thursday.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.