WATCH: Warren Morris previews LSU baseball season

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Watch the full interview with former LSU baseball player Warren Morris as he previews the 2022 baseball season for the Fighting Tigers.

Morris talked about the new era under first-year head coach Jay Johnson. He also highlighted former Pitkin star Garrett Edwards and his bigger role on the mound in his sophomore year.

The Tigers will open up the season on February 18 at Alex Box Stadium against Maine.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.