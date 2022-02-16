Advertisement

2 more arrested, 1 wanted in Kamara’s Las Vegas fight, court records show

Alvin Kamara mugshot
Alvin Kamara mugshot(Las Vegas Metro PD)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (WVUE) - Two more men have been arrested and police have issued a warrant for another NFL player related to a Las Vegas nightclub fight involving New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, court records show.

Kamara, 26, is accused of beating a man at a Las Vegas Strip nightclub on Feb. 5. Kamara was with a group that attacked Darnell Greene near an elevator at the club, police say.

Christopher Lammons, a cornerback for the Kansas City Chiefs, faces charges of conspiracy to commit battery and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Darrin Young and Percy Harris were arrested on Monday and face the same charges as Lammons. The two will appear in court on March 16.

Kamara is scheduled to appear in court on March 8.

Alvin Kamara mugshot
Alvin Kamara mugshot(Las Vegas Metro PD)

Kamara told police he heard the man call one of his ugly before the fight broke out and that he thought the victim was running away when he chased and punched him.

Police say surveillance video refutes Kamara’s story, allegedly showing Kamara’s group strike first and the all-pro running back attack Greene “immediately,” punching Greene at least eight times.

