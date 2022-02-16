Abney, Coleman each score 22 to lead LSUA to win at Texas College

TYLER, Tx. (LSUA) - The LSUA men’s basketball team received 22 points each from Christian Coleman and Jakemin Abney to lead the hot-shooting Generals to a high-scoring 102-99 Red River Athletic Conference road victory over Texas College at the Gus F. Taylor Gymnasium.

Coleman, a freshman from Winnsboro, La., scored 15 of his 22 in the first half, while Abney tallied 13 of his second half to help the Generals escape with a victory.

The two players combined to shoot 18-for-30 to score the 44 points, as LSUA shot

LSUA (17-4 overall, 8-3 RRAC) continues to dominate in close games, improving to 13-2 in contests decided by seven points or fewer.

The Generals have won three consecutive games by a combined six points.

“It was one of our better performances of the year,” LSUA Men’s Basketball Coach Larry Cordaro said. “But on the flipside of that, Texas College was scorching hot and we really didn’t get too many stops until we really need to down the stretch. A road win is good, but there would be issues if we were satisfied.”

LSUA tried to shake TC on multiple occasions in the second half, build as much as a nine-point lead after Jason Perry connected on 1of-2 free throws. But the Steers never went away, going on a 13-5 run to cut it to 88-87 following one of Ryan Sanders’ three made triples.

Sanders had 24 points in the game, one of four Steers players to reach 20 points.

The Generals won the game from the bench, out-scoring the Steers reserves 29-3.

One of those reserves, Jalen Perkins, made one of the biggest baskets of the contest, sending in a dunk off a pass from Coleman, one of his five helpers on the game to go along with his 22 points and nine boards.

“Chris Coleman had a special performance tonight and I really liked the way Jason (Perry) played off the bench,” Cordaro said. “Off course, Jalen Perkins has been consistently bringing it. It was good to see Jakemin Abney shoot the ball the way he did along with all of the Generals tonight from three.”

Perkins led the bench mob for LSUA with 17 points and seven rebounds.K

That started a 9-2 run to take back an eight-point edge. Rainey buried a triple with just over three minutes left to give the Generals a six-point lead.

The Steers drew within three on a jumper by Scheik Doukoure at 97-94, one of his nine made field goals on the evening. He tallied a double-double with 23 points and 10 assists. He also added six rebounds.

But LSUA kept the lead and forced a miss with nine seconds left, leading by four, to seal the deal.

LSUA kept the door ajar in the second half when threatening to break it open by going just 7-of-15 from the free throw line in the second half and just 16-of-26 overall.

It was a tight first half, as LSUA fell behind early by six points at 17-11 and again at 38-32 but could never shake loose and it was a one-score game for virtually the entire final 13 minutes of the half before ending a high-scoring first half tied at 53.

Kevon Freeman, a freshman for TC, tallied a double-double with 21 points and 11 assists. Jeremiah Keys poured in 24 points for the Steers on 10-of-14 shooting.

As a team, TC shot a nearly identical percentage that LSUA shot at 58.2 percent. The Steers also made 13 of their 22 3-point attempts.

“Texas College is a scrappy bunch who can really shoot the cover off the ball,” Cordaro said. “Hopefully The Fort’s rims are not as friendly as there’s were tonight for them. But we’ve got to control what we can control and that’s our preparation tomorrow.”

LSUA heads home for its final two games at The Fort in the regular season. The Generals host Texas College for the second time in three games on Thursday before finishing their home portion of the schedule against Jarvis Christian on Saturday. They finish the regular season on Tuesday at LSU-Shreveport.

“We know we can play better and look forward to doing it in front of our home crowd on Thursday versus the same team,” Cordaro said.

