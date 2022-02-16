Advertisement

BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Mike Lewis, the only licensed Black gunsmith in Natchitoches since ‘91

By Domonique Benn
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Mike Lewis has been the only licensed Black gunsmith in Natchitoches since 1991. He’s a Green Oaks High School graduate from Shreveport and attended Northwestern State University on an honor scholarship.

Lewis helped to reinvent the NAACP chapter at the college and served as treasurer. He also served as president of the Natchitoches Parish Council on Aging Board of Directors.

Lewis helps the local community by gathering wild game from local hunters to feed those who struggle with food insecurities.

Lewis now serves as commissioner on the Natchitoches Zoning and Planning Committee.

