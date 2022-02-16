Advertisement

DA’s Office indicates murder trial for Ke’Ron Nickelson still on track for April

Ke'Ron Nickelson
Ke'Ron Nickelson(RPSO)
By Brooke Buford
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office has indicated that a trial for Ke’Ron Nickelson, 20 of Alexandria, is on track for April 25, 2022.

Nickelson is charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the Feb. 7, 2021deadly double shooting of 19-year-old Ashley Mortle and 20-year-old Destiny Compton on Culpepper Road.

Mortle was Nickelson’s ex-girlfriend. The two visited the Alexandria Police Department hours before they were killed to report Nickelson had attacked them and threatened to kill them. They were reportedly told to “come back Monday.” The City of Alexandria has since settled a civil suit with the families.

Assistant District Attorney Christopher Bowman withdrew a motion on Wednesday for a sanity commission to examine Nickelson, after Nickelson’s public defender, James Word, indicated that his client would now not try to claim he was insane.

Nickelson will next been in court on March 21 for a roughly 30 day check-in ahead of the April trial to make sure things are still on track.

Judge Greg Beard is overseeing the trial.

