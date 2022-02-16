Advertisement

LIVE: 2022 Pineville Mayoral Forum

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - This evening, Pineville residents are hearing from the mayoral candidates ahead of this year’s election. All four candidates running for the mayoral seat are Mitzie Bayone-Williams, Rich Dupree, Charles Moore and James Rachal. Election Day is set for March 26.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vincent Simmons, shortly after the Avoyelles DA dismissed charges against him. Taken on Feb....
Avoyelles DA dismisses charges against Vincent Simmons after being granted a new trial, freeing him after nearly 45 years at Louisiana State Penitentiary
MGN photo
APD investigating ATM theft
Earl Washington and the black 2007 Toyota Corolla he is traveling in.
UPDATE: Pineville police says Earl Washington located safe
FILE - Gov. John Bel Edwards responds to questions from FOX 8 about the Ronald Greene encounter...
Gov. Edwards discusses state’s response to COVID-19
Natalie O'Quinn
Natalie O’Quin becomes new host of Good Day Cenla

Latest News

Special Session: Almost all maps in Chambers for debate
Mayor Jeff Hall: Johnny Downs Sports Complex fields ‘ready for action’
Avoyelles Parish School Board Calendar Committee drafts 4 calendar options for public review
Louisiana State Capitol Building in Baton Rouge, La.
Special Session: Almost all maps in Chambers for debate