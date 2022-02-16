LIVE: 2022 Pineville Mayoral Forum
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - This evening, Pineville residents are hearing from the mayoral candidates ahead of this year’s election. All four candidates running for the mayoral seat are Mitzie Bayone-Williams, Rich Dupree, Charles Moore and James Rachal. Election Day is set for March 26.
