LIVE: 2022 Pineville Mayoral Forum

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - This evening, Pineville residents are hearing from the mayoral candidates ahead of this year’s election. All four candidates running for the mayoral seat are Mitzie Bayone-Williams, Rich Dupree, Charles Moore and James Rachal. Election Day is set for March 26.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.