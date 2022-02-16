LSUA Generals faced adversity all year but believe that’s what builds championships

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - LSUA has been on a roller coaster ride this season, with six total games being either postponed or canceled. The Generals went nearly a month without competing on the hardwood. Now that they’re getting closer to tournament time, Head Coach Larry Cordaro knows that their best is required in these last couple of games.

“After the pandemic season last year, I think we were prepared for everything we been through this season,” said Coach Cordaro. “We missed six ball games but, still being able to compete in 20 basketball games, and we are looking forward to playing three this week. So, it’s time for the Generals to be playing our best basketball.”

We all know the saying, practice how you play, and for the Generals, a scrimmage is the closest thing they have to a game-like feel.

“Every day we go at it in practice,” said Logan Bourg. “We love to compete with one another, but it’s the extra push we give each other that keeps us ready for games.”

Then something unusual happened to the purple and gold. They would go on to lose the next two out of three, and one senior said it kind of worked in their favor.

“The humblest part about us losing is when we don’t do well as a team, we see that we can be beaten,” said Casey Smith. “We got to be one and to get it done together because there is no ‘I’ in team.”

The Generals are ready to focus on the future, but they do not neglect what they have been through this season because they believe adversity builds a championship team.

“We need to keep our head on straight,” said Bourg. “Because with us focusing on finishing the season strong will only give us momentum going into tournament time.”

“I feel like everywhere we went through this year, we have had something kind of bad happen to us,” said Smith. “I know this team is resilient enough to get over the hump and the championship we are chasing.”

