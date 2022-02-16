Menard Lady Eagles are ready to fly high in the playoffs

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Menard opened up their journey to Hammond tomorrow (Feb. 16) at home against Ascension Episcopal.

The Eagles have had a great year thus far, winning 20 games and locking up the four seed.

That is only one of their goals. The ladies hope to get past this game and next because the quarterfinals are where this team usually gets put out of the playoffs.

Head Coach Jessica Sanders said this year the team can do something that Menard has never done before.

“The furthest the girls have ever gone is the quarter-finals,” said Sanders. “The goal is for us to overcome the hump this season so if, God-willing, we definitely have a shot of conquering and achieving that goal we set since the beginning of the year.”

