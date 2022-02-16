Advertisement

New feature allows Louisiana residents to register as organ donors with LA Wallet app

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Residents in Louisiana can now register as organ, tissue and eye donors directly through the LA Wallet app on a mobile device.

The new feature has been made available thanks to a partnership between LOPA, a member of Donate Life Louisiana, and LA Wallet.

According to LOPA, citizens with a Louisiana driver’s license or state ID can use the free app to register and/or update their existing registry.

“This new feature makes it even easier for people to register their decision to save lives through donation,” said Kelly Ranum, CEO of LOPA. “The growing popularity of LA Wallet, its accessibility and ease of use make the app attractive for the donation and transplantation community. People no longer have to visit the OMV or wait for their license to be renewed in order to join the registry. They can do it anywhere and at any time.”

To register as a donor or claim your existing registry in LA Wallet:

1. Open the LA Wallet app.

2. Click on the Menu bottom at the bottom right corner.

3. Select “Organ Donor Registration” under Louisiana State Service.

4. This will bring you to the Louisiana Donor Registry. If you previously registered you can find and claim your existing registration and make any updates needed. If you aren’t registered, fill in the information in the form and you will be added as soon as you hit submit.

“With nearly 2,000 Louisianians waiting for a lifesaving transplant, offering the opportunity to register through LA Wallet was in line with our mission,” said Calvin Fabre, Founder and President of Envoc, the app’s developer. “We are proud to give our residents an easy way to provide hope and possible life to others.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE LA WALLET APP

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seth Christian Chumley
Lecompte man arrested for 203 counts of child porn distribution
Vincent Simmons, shortly after the Avoyelles DA dismissed charges against him. Taken on Feb....
Avoyelles DA dismisses charges against Vincent Simmons after being granted a new trial, freeing him after nearly 45 years at Louisiana State Penitentiary
One person has died from a fire at a mobile home in Leesville on 2/15/22.
SFM investigating fatal mobile home fire in Leesville
Steven W. Burkett
Missing Person: Steven W. Burkett of Marthaville
Earl Washington and the black 2007 Toyota Corolla he is traveling in.
UPDATE: Pineville police says Earl Washington located safe

Latest News

One person has died from a fire at a mobile home in Leesville on 2/15/22.
SFM investigating fatal mobile home fire in Leesville
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
2/16/2022 Tyler's Good Day Cenla Forecast
2/16/2022 Tyler's Good Day Cenla Forecast
Experts offer tips to avoid scams and stay healthy
Consumer Crackdown: Feds warn of fake COVID tests and fake testing sites