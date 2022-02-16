Advertisement

Oscars adding ‘fan-favorite’ film category

(Source: MGN)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(CNN) - Movie fans can get in on the action this Oscar awards season.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently revealed a new fan-voted category. Now, anyone can vote for a 2021 movie to win the title. Just use #oscarsfanfavorite on Twitter between now and Thursday, March 3. The winner will be revealed during the awards show.

Fans can also vote for their favorite movie scene using #oscarscheermoment. The winning scene will be played during the broadcast.

That’s not all! The Hollywood Reporter said the Academy will select three people to go on an all-expense-paid trip with a guest to the 2023 Oscars in Los Angeles.

The ceremony will air live from Hollywood’s Dolby Theater Sunday, March 27.

