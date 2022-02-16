Pineville’s Military Highway is ready for traffic
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The City of Pineville has announced that Military Highway has finally reopened to the public.
This will be the first time Military Highway at Jefferson Highway has been open to traffic since November 6, 2019.
That was the date DOTD had to make an “emergency closure” of the then Overpass by Greenwood Cemetery.
