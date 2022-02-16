Advertisement

Pineville’s Military Highway is ready for traffic

Military Highway in Pineville, La. as it is about to reopen to the public after two plus years.
Military Highway in Pineville, La. as it is about to reopen to the public after two plus years.
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The City of Pineville has announced that Military Highway has finally reopened to the public.

On the road again! Pineville couldn't wait to get on the road again! 🎼

Posted by KALB News Channel 5 on Wednesday, February 16, 2022

This will be the first time Military Highway at Jefferson Highway has been open to traffic since November 6, 2019.

That was the date DOTD had to make an “emergency closure” of the then Overpass by Greenwood Cemetery.

🚨BREAKING NEWS 🚨 After visiting with the owner of T.L. Construction on site today, the Military Highway at-grade...

Posted by City of Pineville, La on Wednesday, February 16, 2022

