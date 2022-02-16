‘A Quiet Place: Part III’ in the works, set for 2025 debut

(CNN) - Good news, horror fans: “A Quiet Place” will become a trilogy. Paramount Pictures has announced a third film in the franchise is on the way.

“The Office” star John Krasinski directed and starred in the first two with his wife, actress Emily Blunt.

Not much is known about the plot, but “A Quiet Place: Part III” is scheduled to release in 2025.

The movie is separate from a still-unnamed spin-off film set in the same universe. It’s scheduled to come out next September.

The first “A Quiet Place” film grossed $340 million with only a $17 million budget. The second installment did almost as well, earning $297 million.

