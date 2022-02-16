Advertisement

State health officials release new quarantine guidance for K-12 schools

By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:01 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana Department of Health have released new quarantine guidelines for K-12 schools to follow. According to a news conference Tuesday, Feb. 15, the new protocols come after a reported increase in absences and have been suggested in an effort to keep both students and educators in the classroom.

OPTION 1:

Option 1 is the safest and follows current CDC Guidelines. All close contacts should quarantine at home for 10 days. Should a close contact test positive, see isolation guidance.

OPTION 2:

Option 2 is considered a safer option, and requires close contacts to quarantine at home for 5 days. If they remain asymptomatic, they can return to the childcare center on day 6 with a negative COVID-19 test administered no earlier than day 5. A second COVID-19 test should be administered between days 7-10.

OPTION 3:

Option 3 is an acceptable option and allows for close contacts to NOT quarantine if they remain asymptomatic and have negative COVID-19 tests administered four times over 10 days. Two tests should be administered during days 0-5 following the last point of contact and two tests should be administered during days 6-10.

To see the full list of guidelines, CLICK HERE.

