What's next for Vincent Simmons?

After becoming a free man, many are left wondering about restitution for Vincent Simmons for spending nearly 45 years in Angola.
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - On Feb. 14, 2022, Vincent Simmons was released from the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola, after his attempted aggravated rape conviction from 1977 was vacated.

At a hearing, Judge William Bennett granted Simmons a new trial, stating he was not given a fair trial in 1977.

With the consent of Simmons’ accusers, Sharon and Karen Sanders, Avoyelles Parish District Attorney Charles Riddle decided not to retry Simmons.

Riddle stated in court that he believed there was enough evidence to reconvict Simmons, but would not seek a new trial because Simmons had already spent nearly 45 years in prison.

Questions were raised about whether the State of Louisiana owed Simmons restitution. Legally no money is owed to Simmons, as he would have to prove his innocence in order to obtain restitution.

“For him to get restitution he has to file a separate lawsuit, and he has to prove and have the burden of proof, actual innocence,” said Riddle. “It’s a very heavy burden, and of course very hard to prove actual innocence. I don’t think he can.”

After the hearing on Feb. 14, Simmons’ attorney Justin Bonus said Simmons will resettle outside of the State of Louisiana.

