‘Yellowstone’ saga expands with ‘1932′ prequel on Paramount+

The logo for the Paramount+ streaming service.
The logo for the Paramount+ streaming service.(Source: ViacomCBS via MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - The hit series “Yellowstone” is becoming a mothership with yet another prequel.

The Paramount+ streaming service says it ordered a series titled “1932,” about the roots of the Dutton ranching family first introduced in the contemporary drama “Yellowstone.” The cast and release date for “1932″ weren’t immediately announced.

The new chapter will focus on the Duttons during Prohibition and the Great Depression.

Paramount+ said the first “Yellowstone” prequel, “1883,” is in its first season and will be back for a second. Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are among the stars of “1883,” while Kevin Costner leads the “Yellowstone” cast.

Series creator Taylor Sheridan also announced four other new shows coming to Paramount+ alongside “1932″: “Bass Reeves,” “The Tulsa King,” “Land Man” and “Lioness.”

