41-year-old Plain Dealing man accused of sexually abusing juvenile, providing victim with marijuana

Danny Lee Sam, 41
Danny Lee Sam, 41(BPSO)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A 41-year-old man from Plain Dealing has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a juvenile.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office says Danny Lee Sam, 41, was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 16 after a warrant was obtained for a number of charges, including sexual abuse of a juvenile. Sam allegedly communicated with his victim via direct messages on a social media app. The messages showed Sam arranged to meet with the victim for two days.

Sam reportedly picked up the victim, brought the victim to his home, provided marijuana for them to smoke, then sexually abused the juvenile.

Sam is charged with the following:

  • Felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile
  • Computer-aided solicitation of a minor
  • Distribution of schedule I narcotics (marijuana)
  • Contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Sam was booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility; no bond has been set at this time.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this case, or any other child sex abuse cases, should call BPSO at 318-965-2203.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

