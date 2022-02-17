Advertisement

Austin Butler & Tom Hanks star in 2022 Elvis biopic

Austin Butler in a scene from the 2022 biopic "Elvis."
Austin Butler in a scene from the 2022 biopic "Elvis."(Source: Warner Bros. Pictures via MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KALB) - Warner Bros. Pictures has released its first trailer for the 2022 biopic “Elvis,” which stars Austin Butler as the famous entertainer and Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker, his manager.

“The film explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Butler), seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks). The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker spanning over 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America. Central to that journey is one of the most significant and influential people in Elvis’s life, Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge).”

Warner Bros. Pictures

The film will be released on June 24, 2022.

