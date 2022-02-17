Advertisement

Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast

A Louisiana passenger falls overboard a Carnival Valor cruise ship in the Gulf.
By Lester Duhé
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Coast Guard is searching for a missing cruise ship passenger approximately 150 miles offshore SouthWest Pass, Louisiana. Rescue crews are searching for a 32-year-old African American female. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans then directed the launch of rescue crews to begin searching.

A Baton Rouge woman who was onboard the Carnival Valor cruise ship talked with WAFB about what she saw and heard. She and other passengers our team spoke with claim something happened in the hot tub area on the 10th deck of the ship around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 16 between the now missing woman and a man. That’s when security was called.

“Security got her out of the hot tub. Whenever they got to take her into custody, apparently she was upset and went over the rail. And, that was at about 2:30,” said Kim Barnette, one of the ship’s passengers and a resident of Baton Rouge.

“Apparently, she was handcuffed, she jumped over the side of the ship,” said Darrell Morris, a passenger.

“And when she jumped off, she apparently hit her head on the side of the boat. And, then she hit the water face first,” said Randy, a passenger.

“There are some lifeboats there that apparently she hit on the way down. Which when it hit, it was pretty loud, and of course, there was a disturbance here on the ship, which made me go on my balcony on deck 7,” said Barnette.

These claims have not yet been confirmed by the Coast Guard or by Carnival. People still aboard the boat tell WAFB, the mood has drastically changed.

“The feeling onboard the ship right now is a little subdued. Of course, most people are at dinner or in their cabins. There’s not a lot of activity that you see going on board, that you see with people. Because everybody is praying for the family because it’s a pretty bad situation,” said Barnette.

And, the folks on board are praying for a miracle as the Coast Guard continues to search.

“We continue to pray for the family, and let everybody know that the rest of us are okay on board the Valor. We’re just eating dinner and making the best of a bad situation and praying for the family,” said Barnette.

One woman our team spoke with claims crew members threw a flare in, to mark the woman’s location. But, no one has seen her come up from the water yet.

We do not know the woman’s name yet or where she is from.

The ship is on its way back from Mexico and is due back in New Orleans sometime tomorrow, possibly later than expected.

