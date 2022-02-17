Breaking down where the Special Session stands

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - Lawmakers anticipate the Special session on redistricting to come to a close by the end of the day Thursday, Feb. 16. The last of committee hearings have wrapped up, with the last debates taking place in both parishes over the next few days.

State House District Map:

In the state House map, there are two areas that will see significant change under the map the Senate and Governmental Affairs Committee pushed through to the floor for debate.

District 23, represented by term-limited Kenny Cox, includes pieces of three parishes in Northwest Louisiana, including Natchitoches. Under the proposed map in HB14, District 23 moves to New Orleans and District 25 expands outside of Rapides into Natchitoches Parish. Meanwhile, in Rapides Parish, we now have four districts instead of three, and representation will now bleed into two other parishes – Natchitoches Parish and Evangeline Parish, instead of staying wholly in Rapides Parish.

State House map, HB14, by Speaker Clay Schexnayder (LA Legislature)

State Senate District Map:

Switching chambers now – let’s move to the Senate map. This map doesn’t make many major changes to central Louisiana parishes, with the exception of Rapides Parish. Due to District 29, a majority-minority district currently represented by Sen. Jay Luneau, running through the center of Central Louisiana, Rapides Parish was split into four districts 10 years ago. In the new Senate map, that split goes from four to six. Now, representation will reach into many of the parishes west of Acadiana parishes, including Calcasieu, Allen, Franklin, Lincoln, Bienville and Ouachita Parishes.

State Senate map, SB1, by Senate President Page Cortez. (LA Legislature)

Congressional District Maps:

In the current Congressional map, there are several split parishes in District 5, which both the House and Senate looked to mend or avoid when creating a new map this session.

In the House map, those split parishes change into whole parishes. Under the change, Julia Letlow would now represent Union Parish and the parishes that border Mississippi on the Northeast edge of Louisiana. It also splits Rapides Parish in half.

The Senate map, however, keeps Rapides Parish wholly in District 5 for the most part and does not include Union Parish. These two maps look very similar, so it will be up to the legislature to decide how the districts best fall within the lines of an acceptable deviation.

House Congressional map, HB1, by Speaker Clay Schexnayder. (LA Legislature)

Senate Congressional map, SB5, by Senator Sharon Hewitt. (LA Legislature)

BESE District Maps:

The map involving the BESE districts doesn’t significantly change the current makeup in the Central Lousiana BESE districts. The main change will be whether Avoyelles will stay in District 8 or switch to District 5, as well as where Allen and Evangeline Parishes will fall. Under the Senate map, those two parishes become a part of BESE District 5, while Avoyelles stays in District 8. Under the House bill, all three of those parishes stay where they are now.

BESE map, SB14 by Senate President Page Cortez. (LA Legislature)

BESE map, HB3, by Rep. Polly Thomas. (LA Legislature)

Public Service Commission District Maps:

Looking at the Public Service Commission maps now, we see some major shifts. This is the House version of that map, though both maps went through Chambers without objection or much discussion. Meanwhile, in both maps, we’re looking at the Senate map now, Lafayette, St. Martin, Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana and East Feliciana and East Baton Rouge are no longer a part of District 4.

PSC map, HB2, by Rep. John Stefanski. (LA Legislature)

PSC map, SB19, by Sen. Mike Reese. (LA Legislature)

State Supreme Court District Maps:

The Supreme Court district map proposals have proven to be controversial. District 1 Sen. Sharon Hewitt introduced a map, which maintains one majority-minority district and the core parishes in the map created 25 years ago. It passed through the House and Governmental Affairs Committee on Feb. 16 without objection.

Supreme Court map, SB15, by Sen. Sharon Hewitt. (LA Legislature)

However, there were two maps to pass out of that same committee proposed by District 34 Rep. Wilford Carter. Both maps propose two majority-minority districts and now head to the full House for debate. HB18 received a 9-7 vote in favor, and HB20 received an 8-7 vote in favor. Carter was attempting to provide options for legislators and says the second map is actually more compact than the first due to the location of District 4.

Supreme Court map, HB18, by Rep. Wilford Carter, Sr. (LA Legislature)

Supreme Court map, HB20, by Rep. Wilford Carter, Sr. (LA Legislature)

Meanwhile, it is not clear if those maps will pass the House floor at all, especially after Feb. 16′s debate. Last week, District 65 Rep. Barry Ivey, a Republican, filed a Supreme Court map with two majority-minority districts, surprising many legislators on both sides of the political aisle. The House heard that map on the floor on Feb. 16.

Supreme Court map, HB22, by Rep. Barry Ivey. (LA Legislature)

Ivey explained how drawing a Supreme Court map allows for more flexibility since judges serve areas, rather than represent interests. However, to Ivey’s surprise, the House voted to table, or suspend, consideration of the bill in a 52-43 vote.

“We have an opportunity to demonstrate that we’ve grown, we’ve matured,” Ivey said, reacting to the House vote. “Because we all say it’s not about race. We’ve grown. We’ve matured. We’ve evolved, right? We’re enlightened. And what do we do? We repeat ourselves because we don’t learn from history. Because we prioritize politics and a word that I can’t repeat, speak on this microphone. That’s what we prioritize. It’s a bunch of BS.”

So far, all six district maps that are approaching finalization have no additional majority-minority districts, meaning lawsuits are likely to follow.

Again, legislators have until Feb. 20 to finish the Special Session, and depending on their progress, they could wrap up by Thursday, Feb. 16.

