Canadian women beat US 3-2 for hockey gold

Canada's Micah Zandee-Hart (28) and United States' Abby Roque (11) go for the puck during the...
Canada's Micah Zandee-Hart (28) and United States' Abby Roque (11) go for the puck during the women's gold medal hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Beijing.(Source: AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 12:39 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BEIJING (AP) - Canada has defeated the United States 3-2 in the fierce rivals’ latest showdown to win the gold medal in women’s hockey.

Marie-Philip Poulin scored twice and assisted on Sarah Nurse’s goal to add another chapter to her legacy as “Captain Clutch” for Canada. Goalie Ann-Renee Desbiens made 38 saves and was at her best when under siege.

Canada won Olympic gold for the fifth time in seven chances since women’s hockey was introduced at the 1998 Nagano Games. The defending champion U.S. settled for silver for a fourth time.

The Americans got a goal from star winger Hilary Knight and another with 13.5 seconds left from Amanda Kessel. But they could not get past Desbiens again to force overtime.

It was Canada’s fourth gold medal of the Beijing Games.

___

More AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

