City of Alexandria asks residents for input on revitalization

The City of Alexandria has put out a survey for residents to share their input on the downtown Alexandria area.
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 7:35 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The City put out the survey as a part of the first stage of a five-year plan to revitalize the downtown area. Some of the questions asked in the survey include:

  • How safe do you feel in downtown Alexandria?
  • What do you love about downtown Alexandria?
  • What would make downtown Alexandria better?
  • Would you live in downtown Alexandria if you could?

We asked residents some of those same questions and this was their response:

“Restaurants, more downtown, things like people living downtown, condos out of some of the buildings. You want to take more advantage of the riverfront. I think we’ve got a lot of great assets.”

Jim Clinton, President of Louisiana Central.

“One we need to invest in is the abandoned buildings. Two, we need to bring some smaller boutique types, stop trying to go for the big dogs. Let’s bring some smaller boutiques. Get some local investors that want to help out with it. Put a fresh market down here, maybe the fresh markets that we already have in the community could come down here. We’re going to need a whole lot more lighting that makes people feel very safe.”

Liz Pyle, Chief Marketing Officer of Kinetix

We also spoke with Wayne Denley from the City of Alexandria, who encourages all residents to take the survey. The more residents who participate, the more accurate the data collected will be. That data can then be used by developers who might have an interest in building downtown.

“It will depend on creating partnerships with national franchisees, housing developers and retail developers,” he said. “So, this is a tool to help us recruit those entities.”

The survey only takes a few minutes to complete. Click here for the survey.

