Advertisement

Disney plans to develop neighborhoods for fans

The first community, named Cotino, will be built in Rancho Mirage, California. It will feature...
The first community, named Cotino, will be built in Rancho Mirage, California. It will feature a wide variety of homes, including estates, single-family homes and condominiums. There are no pricing details yet.(Source: The Walt Disney Company via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:29 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Instead of leaving home to visit Disney’s theme parks, you could one day live in a Disney-branded community.

The Walt Disney Company announced Wednesday plans to develop residential communities. The neighborhoods will be a part of “Storyliving by Disney.”

Each location will feature perks, like Disney cast members providing guest services, recreational activities and, of course, live entertainment.

The company says it first community, named Cotino, will be built in Rancho Mirage, California, near where Walt Disney had a house of his own. It will feature a wide variety of homes, including estates, single-family homes and condominiums.

There are no details on prices and financing yet. But Disney says homeowners of all ages are welcome. The company even plans to have part of the neighborhood designated for those at least 55 years old.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Seth Christian Chumley
Lecompte man arrested for 203 counts of child porn distribution
A person reportedly went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.
Coast Guard looking for 32 year-old woman who went overboard Carnival Valor cruise ship in Gulf
Dr. Joseph Kanter with the Louisiana Department of Health has released new COVID-19 quarantine...
State health officials release new quarantine guidance for K-12 schools
Military Highway in Pineville, La. as it is about to reopen to the public after two plus years.
Pineville’s Military Highway is ready for traffic
Supporters hold a sign reading "Freedom and Justice for Vincent."
What’s next for Vincent Simmons?

Latest News

In this Feb. 2, 2020 file photo, the company logo sits on an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla faces another US investigation: unexpected braking
Health experts say unmasking kids could lead to an increase in COVID-19 cases, even as new...
Health experts: 'Too risky' to unmask kids despite drop in COVID cases
U.S. officials say Russia is still building up troops at the Ukraine border, despite its claims...
White House: Window for Russian invasion of Ukraine still open
The records being released to Congress are visitor logs showing appointment information for...
White House visitor logs to be turned over in Jan. 6 investigation